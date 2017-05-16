Labour manifesto 2017: What has changed from the draft document?

Image copyright AFP

Labour's general election manifesto, published on Tuesday, was first seen last week when a draft version was leaked to the media. Since then it has been edited and approved by about 80 senior party figures. Comparing the two versions points to some of the discussions and debate among those senior members.

Defence

Draft: The first duty of any government is to protect its citizens. But we also have a duty to protect our Armed Forces personnel. That's why we will never send them into harm's way unless all other options have been exhausted.

Manifesto: Removed.

Nuclear weapons

Draft: Labour supports the renewal of the Trident submarine system. But any prime minister should be extremely cautious about ordering the use of weapons of mass destruction which would result in the indiscriminate killing of millions of innocent civilians.

Manifesto: Labour supports the renewal of the Trident submarine system.

Immigration

Draft: Labour recruit 1,000 more border guards to add to our safeguards and controls.

Manifesto: Labour will recruit 500 more border guards to add to our safeguards and controls.

Free movement

Draft: Text not included.

Manifesto: Freedom of movement will end when we leave the European Union.

Brexit

Draft: We will reject "no deal" as a viable and negotiate transitional arrangements to avoid a cliff-edge for the UK economy.

Manifesto: We will reject "no deal" as a viable option and if needs be negotiate transitional arrangements to avoid a "cliff-edge" for the economy.

Media

Draft: Text not included.

Manifesto: To protect democracy and media freedom, we will take steps to ensure that Ofcom is better able to safeguard a healthy plurality of media ownership and to put in place clearer rules on who is fit and proper to own or run TV and radio stations.

Renationalisation

Draft: Text not included.

Manifesto: Across the world, countries are taking public utilities back into public ownership. Labour will learn from these experiences and bring key utilities back into public ownership to deliver lower prices, more accountability and a more sustainable economy.

Heathrow Expansion

Draft: Labour supports the expansion of aviation capacity and we will continue to support the work of the Airports Commission.

Manifesto: Labour recognises the need for additional airport capacity in the South East. We welcome the work done by the Airports Commission, and we will guarantee that any airport expansion adheres to our tests that require noise issues to be addressed, air quality to be protected, the UK's climate change obligations met and growth across the country supported.

Public holidays

Draft: Introduce four new public holidays - bringing our country together to mark our four national patron saints' days, so that workers in Britain get the same proper breaks as in other countries.

Manifesto: Propose four new public holidays - bringing our country together to mark our four national patron saints' days. These will be additional to statutory holiday entitlement so that workers in Britain get the same proper breaks as in other countries.

Living wage

Draft: Labour understands that many small businesses may struggle with the higher real living wage that we will bring in. By ring-fencing the extra proceeds from tax revenues and lower eligibility for in-work benefits, we will establish a new employment allowance for business that struggle to pay a higher living wage.

Manifesto: Removed.

Railways

Draft: A Labour government will prioritise public service over private profit. And we will start by bringing our railways back into public ownership, as franchises expire.

Manifesto: Labour will prioritise public service over private profit. And we will start by bringing our railways back into public ownership, as franchises expire or, in other cases, with franchise reviews or break clauses.

England

Draft: Labour will also remove the requirement for directly-elected mayors in combined authorities, while keeping that as an option.

Manifesto: Labour will be guided by public opinion when determining whether to include directly elected mayors in future devolution deals.

Scotland

Draft: Labour opposes a second Scottish independence referendum and will campaign tirelessly to ensure that the desire to remain a part of the UK is respected.

Manifesto: Labour opposes a second Scottish independence referendum. It is unwanted and unnecessary, and we will campaign tirelessly to ensure Scotland remains part of the UK. Independence would lead to turbo-charged austerity for Scottish families.

Wales

Draft: Text not included.

Manifesto: We will build on the Development Bank of Wales using more than £10 billion from Labour's new National Investment Bank.

Northern Ireland

Draft: Labour is committed to supporting Stormont and the full operation of the Northern Ireland Assembly, and working with all sides to deliver a more peaceful and prosperous country.

Manifesto: We will continue to fully support the principles and structures inherent within the Good Friday Agreement and we remain committed to working with all sides to deliver real peace and greater prosperity to Northern Ireland.

Israel

Draft: Labour is committed to a comprehensive peace in the Middle East based on a two-state solution - that means a secure Israel alongside a secure and viable state of Palestine. The expansion of Israeli settlements on the Palestinian West Bank is not only wrong and illegal, but represents a threat to the very viability of the hopes of securing a successful outcome of the peace process. We cannot accept the continued humanitarian crisis in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and we will support Palestinian recognition at the UN.

Manifesto: Labour is committed to a comprehensive peace in the Middle East based on a two-state solution - a secure Israel alongside a secure and viable state of Palestine. There can be no military solution to this conflict and all sides must avoid taking action that would make peace harder to achieve. That means both an end to the blockade, occupation and settlements, and an end to rocket and terror attacks. Labour will continue to press for an immediate return to meaningful negotiations leading to a diplomatic resolution. A Labour government will immediately recognise the state of Palestine.