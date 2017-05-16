Are you being targeted by political ads?

Image copyright Getty Images

BBC Newsnight and BBC Trending and BBC local radio are working together to shed light on the role of social media advertising in this general election.

Political parties are using social media platforms more than ever - and much of their output is finely targeted and difficult to track.

We want you to help us get a clear picture of who is sending what to whom.

If you spot an advert or post in your social media feed which looks political then please send us a screengrab or a link to the content.

Please also tell us your age, gender, location, job and political affiliation (if you are happy to tell us). And please let us know if you are happy to be contacted by a BBC reporter.

Our team of analysts will assess the content to give a national picture of what is happening.

You can send us your political messages in the following ways:

Email: electionmessages@bbc.co.uk

Tweet: @bbcnewsnight or @bbctrending

SMS or WhatsApp: +44 7380 405603