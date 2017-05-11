General election 2017: Labour selects most female candidates

Image copyright PA Image caption The 2015-17 Parliament contained the highest-ever number of women

Labour has the largest proportion of women standing in the general election out of the main parties - 40.6% of its 631 candidates, BBC analysis shows.

This is a lower proportion of women than Labour had in the last Parliament, where 44% of its MPs were female.

The Conservatives are fielding 26.1% female candidates this time round, with the SNP on 33.4% and the Lib Dems on 30.3%.

In all, 191 out of 630 seats will be contested by women, or 30.3%.

A record 191 women were elected in 2015 but men still outnumbered them more than two to one.

Both the Conservatives and Lib Dems are fielding a higher proportion of female candidates in the general election than they had as MPs in the last parliament.

'Significant progress'

The Tories are fielding 132 women out of 506 candidates. Just over 21% of their MPs in 2015-17 were women.

Conservative MP Maria Miller, who chaired the Women and Equalities Committee in the last Parliament, told the World at One: "The Conservative Party has made significant progress, particularly under Theresa May and the the work she's done with the Women2Win campaign."

Mrs May was a founder of the campaign, which aims to increase the representation of women in the party, along with Tory peer Baroness Jenkin.

The SNP is fielding 20 women out of 59 SNP candidates in Scottish seats, or 33.4%. In 2015, the SNP had 36 male MPs and 20 women (35.7%).

The SNP's Kirsty Blackman told the BBC that the surprise timing of the election had meant "less time to reach out to candidates from non-traditional backgrounds".

For the Lib Dems, the only way is up compared with their near-wipeout in 2015.

The party was reduced to eight MPs, all of them male, though Sarah Olney's victory in last year's by-election in Richmond Park later gave the party back one female MP.

Earlier this year, the election of Tory Trudy Harrison in Copeland took the number of women elected altogether in the past 100 years to 456 - roughly the same as the total number of male MPs in the 2015-2017 Parliament.