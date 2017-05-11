Labour manifesto unanimously agreed - Jeremy Corbyn

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said the party's manifesto has been "unanimously agreed" and will be published "in the next few days".

A draft version was leaked which included policies on nationalising railways and renewing Trident weapons.

Mr Corbyn said that had been "amended" and he believed its policies would be "very popular" with voters.

About 80 Labour figures including the shadow cabinet and national executive committee met to finalise the policies.