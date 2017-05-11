General election 2017: Fingers pointed over manifesto leak

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Labour was supposed to be focused on its campaign poster launch on Thursday

It's not just Labour's policies that have been exposed by the leaks of the manifesto - it's the level of distrust at the very top of the Labour Party.

The draft document now in the public domain had a very limited circulation. Members of Labour's National Executive that I have spoken to hadn't seen it.

Most - though not all - shadow cabinet members were shown only the sections which related to their policy areas - to prevent leaks.

And certainly the leak of a complete version of a draft manifesto before it has been formally discussed is unprecedented.

Sources close to Jeremy Corbyn say "100%" they did not leak it and were shocked around 2000 BST on Wednesday to find out it had leaked.

And sources close to both the party leader and the Unite leader Len McCluskey are pointing the finger at the party's deputy leader, Tom Watson.

Image copyright PA Image caption Sources close to Unite General Secretary Len McCluskey claim Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson is to blame

They say this is all about 9 June. If an impression of chaos around Mr Corbyn is created now, and Labour fails to get 30% of the vote on polling day, it will give his deputy a reason, or excuse, to call for the leader's resignation.

Sources close to Mr Watson have categorically denied leaking the manifesto - they say this would be mad. They don't want Labour to perform so badly that it becomes difficult to recover.

And they say the Labour leader's office had accepted that they hadn't leaked, because the version of the manifesto that Tom Watson had in his possession, wasn't the version that made its way to the papers.

And other Labour sources are pointing out that union officials saw a draft on Wednesday.

Now the focus moves on to the substance, with a likely argument over what one source described as "woolly wording" on defence.