General election 2017: Labour's draft manifesto at-a-glance
A draft of Labour's 51-page general election manifesto has been leaked. Here are some of its key policies.
Renationalisation
- Bring the railways back into public ownership as franchises expire and repeal the Railways Act 1993 which privatised the network
- Freeze passenger rail fares, free wi-fi across the network, an end to driver-only operation of trains and improved accessibility for disabled people
- Reverse the privatisation of Royal Mail "at the earliest opportunity"
- Create at least one publicly-owned energy company in every region of the UK, with public control of the transmission and distribution grids
- Introduce an immediate emergency price cap to ensure the average dual fuel household energy bill remains below £1,000 per year
- Repeal the Health and Social Care Act 2012 - which restructured the NHS - and "reverse privatisation" of the health service
Defence
- Support the renewal of the Trident submarine system
- Work with international partners and the UN on multilateral disarmament "to create a nuclear-free world"
- Commit to the Nato benchmark of spending at least 2% of GDP on defence
- Insulate the homes of disabled veterans for free
Migration
- Labour believes in the "reasonable management of migration" but "will not make false promises on immigration numbers"
- Replace income thresholds for bringing family members to the UK with "an obligation to survive without recourse to public funds"
- Uphold responsibilities under the Refugee Convention and offer a safe haven to those fleeing from persecution and war
Brexit
- Accept the EU referendum result and "build a close new relationship with the EU" prioritising jobs and and workers' rights
- Guarantee the rights of EU nationals living in the UK and work to "secure reciprocal rights" for UK citizens elsewhere in the EU
- A "meaningful" role for Parliament throughout Brexit negotiations
- Negotiating priorities to have "a strong emphasis on retaining the benefits of the single market and the customs union"
- Negotiate transitional arrangements "to avoid a cliff-edge for the UK economy" if no deal is reached
- Keep EU-derived laws on workers' rights, equality, consumer rights and environmental protections
Workers' rights
- A 20-point plan for security and equality at work, including an end to zero-hours contracts and equal rights for employees
- Repeal the Trade Union Act and roll out sectoral collective bargaining, whereby industries can negotiate agreement as a whole
- End the public sector pay cap.
- Guarantee trade unions a right to access workplaces
- Enforce all workers' rights to trade union representation at work
- Use public spending power to drive up standards, including only awarding public contracts to companies which recognise trade unions
- Shifting the "burden of proof" in the so-called "gig economy" so that the law assumes a worker is an employee unless the employer can prove otherwise
Education
- Reintroduce maintenance grants for university students and abolish university tuition fees
- A National Education Service to provide "cradle-to-grave learning that is free at the point of use" from early years to adult education
- Reduce class sizes to under 30 for all five, six, and seven-year-olds
- Free school meals for all primary school children, paid for by removing the VAT exemption on private school fees
Health and social care
- An extra £6bn annually for the NHS, funded by increasing income tax for the highest 5% of earners and increasing tax on private medical insurance
- An Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) for health to scrutinise spending
- An additional £8 billion over the lifetime of the next Parliament for social care
- Look into creating a National Care Service for social care "rooted in the traditions of our National Health Service"
Social security and pensions
- An end to benefit sanctions
- Scrap the so-called "bedroom tax"
- Reinstate housing benefit for under-21s
- Guarantee the state pension "triple lock" throughout the next Parliament so that pensions rise by at least inflation, earnings or 2.5% a year, whichever is higher.
- The winter fuel allowance and free bus passes guaranteed as universal benefits
- A commitment to "protect the pensions of UK citizens living overseas in the EU or further afield"