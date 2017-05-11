General election 2017: Labour's draft manifesto at-a-glance

From the section

A draft of Labour's 51-page general election manifesto has been leaked. Here are some of its key policies.

Renationalisation

Bring the railways back into public ownership as franchises expire and repeal the Railways Act 1993 which privatised the network

Freeze passenger rail fares, free wi-fi across the network, an end to driver-only operation of trains and improved accessibility for disabled people

Reverse the privatisation of Royal Mail "at the earliest opportunity"

Create at least one publicly-owned energy company in every region of the UK, with public control of the transmission and distribution grids

Introduce an immediate emergency price cap to ensure the average dual fuel household energy bill remains below £1,000 per year

Repeal the Health and Social Care Act 2012 - which restructured the NHS - and "reverse privatisation" of the health service

Defence

Support the renewal of the Trident submarine system

Work with international partners and the UN on multilateral disarmament "to create a nuclear-free world"

Commit to the Nato benchmark of spending at least 2% of GDP on defence

Insulate the homes of disabled veterans for free

Migration

Labour believes in the "reasonable management of migration" but "will not make false promises on immigration numbers"

Replace income thresholds for bringing family members to the UK with "an obligation to survive without recourse to public funds"

Uphold responsibilities under the Refugee Convention and offer a safe haven to those fleeing from persecution and war

Brexit

Accept the EU referendum result and "build a close new relationship with the EU" prioritising jobs and and workers' rights

Guarantee the rights of EU nationals living in the UK and work to "secure reciprocal rights" for UK citizens elsewhere in the EU

A "meaningful" role for Parliament throughout Brexit negotiations

Negotiating priorities to have "a strong emphasis on retaining the benefits of the single market and the customs union"

Negotiate transitional arrangements "to avoid a cliff-edge for the UK economy" if no deal is reached

Keep EU-derived laws on workers' rights, equality, consumer rights and environmental protections

Workers' rights

A 20-point plan for security and equality at work, including an end to zero-hours contracts and equal rights for employees

Repeal the Trade Union Act and roll out sectoral collective bargaining, whereby industries can negotiate agreement as a whole

End the public sector pay cap.

Guarantee trade unions a right to access workplaces

Enforce all workers' rights to trade union representation at work

Use public spending power to drive up standards, including only awarding public contracts to companies which recognise trade unions

Shifting the "burden of proof" in the so-called "gig economy" so that the law assumes a worker is an employee unless the employer can prove otherwise

Education

Reintroduce maintenance grants for university students and abolish university tuition fees

A National Education Service to provide "cradle-to-grave learning that is free at the point of use" from early years to adult education

Reduce class sizes to under 30 for all five, six, and seven-year-olds

Free school meals for all primary school children, paid for by removing the VAT exemption on private school fees

Health and social care

An extra £6bn annually for the NHS, funded by increasing income tax for the highest 5% of earners and increasing tax on private medical insurance

An Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) for health to scrutinise spending

An additional £8 billion over the lifetime of the next Parliament for social care

Look into creating a National Care Service for social care "rooted in the traditions of our National Health Service"

Social security and pensions

