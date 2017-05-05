Local elections 2017: The results in maps

The Conservatives have made gains in the local council elections, with Labour and UKIP losing out, as the early results are declared.

Sorry, your browser cannot display this map Tap or click for more details

A total of 4,851 seats are up for grabs in 88 councils - all 32 in Scotland, 22 in Wales and 34 country councils and unitary authorities in England.

Results, including all those in Scotland, will continue to be declared throughout Friday.

This page will be updated over the course of Friday as more results come in.

Local elections: Latest updates

Find an election See results and latest news in your area Enter a full UK postcode Search for counties See all results: EnglandScotlandWalesCymru

It has been a good night for the Conservatives and a poor night for almost all the other parties.

Labour lost ground, UKIP suffered heavy losses and the Lib Dems did not make the gains they had hoped for.

The Conservatives appear to have been the main beneficiaries of a decline in support for UKIP.

The party is now in charge of Warwickshire, Lincolnshire, Gloucestershire, the Isle of Wight and Monmouthshire, all of which were previously under no overall control.

Sorry, your browser cannot display this map Tap or click for more details

Meanwhile, it has been a less successful night for Labour.

So far, it has lost control of councils in Lincolnshire, Cumbria and Warwickshire as well as Blaenau Gwent and Bridgend in Wales.

Sorry, your browser cannot display this map Tap or click for more details

The Lib Dems have had a mixed performance, with some seats won and others lost.

Lib Dem former business secretary Vince Cable said the night had been "neutral" for his party.

"We're in a relatively encouraging position, though there hasn't been a spectacular breakthrough," he said.

Sorry, your browser cannot display this map Tap or click for more details

UKIP suffered a bad night - losing all 42 of its contested seats that have been declared so far.

The party has lost all of its seats in Lincolnshire, Warwickshire, Hampshire, Essex and the Isle of Wight.

Sorry, your browser cannot display this map Tap or click for more details

But it has been a good night for those unaffiliated to any political party, with more independents gaining seats.