Election 2017: North Tyneside mayoral election result

An election for mayor of North Tyneside was held on 4 May 2017.

Labour's Norma Redfearn was elected.

First round
Candidate Party 1st pref % 2nd pref
Norma Redfearn Labour 29,655 56.4
Stewart Hay Conservative 16,164 30.7
John Appleby Liberal Democrat 3,537 6.7
Stuart Houghton UKIP 3,248 6.2

Second preference votes are only used to elect the mayor if no single candidate receives more than 50% of first preferences in the first round.

