Election 2017: Doncaster mayoral election result

An election for mayor of Doncaster was held on 4 May 2017. Labour's Ros Jones was re-elected mayor. Full results below.

First round Candidate Party 1st pref % 2nd pref Ros Jones Labour 32,631 50.9 George Jabbour Conservative 13,575 21.2 Brian Whitmore UKIP 7,764 12.1 Eddie Todd Independent 5,344 8.3 Chris Whitwood Yorkshire Party 3,235 5 Steve Williams Independent 1,531 2.4

Second preference votes are only used to elect the mayor if no single candidate receives more than 50% of first preferences in the first round.