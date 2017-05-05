Election 2017

Election 2017: Doncaster mayoral election result

An election for mayor of Doncaster was held on 4 May 2017. Labour's Ros Jones was re-elected mayor. Full results below.

First round
Candidate Party 1st pref % 2nd pref
Ros Jones Labour 32,631 50.9
George Jabbour Conservative 13,575 21.2
Brian Whitmore UKIP 7,764 12.1
Eddie Todd Independent 5,344 8.3
Chris Whitwood Yorkshire Party 3,235 5
Steve Williams Independent 1,531 2.4

Second preference votes are only used to elect the mayor if no single candidate receives more than 50% of first preferences in the first round.

