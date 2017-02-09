NI Assembly election 2017: Candidates

Northern Ireland goes to the polls on 2 March to elect the 90 members of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Candidates running for election are listed below, and are also available on the Electoral Office for NI website.

Candidates listed alphabetically by surname.

BELFAST EAST

Andy Allen, Ulster Unionist Party (UUP)

Sheila Bodel, Conservatives

Joanne Bunting, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP)

Séamas de Faoite, Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP)

David Douglas, DUP

Andrew Girvin, Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV)

John Kyle, Progressive Unionist Party (PUP)

Naomi Long, Alliance Party

Chris Lyttle, Alliance Party

Jordy McKeag, Independent

Georgina Milne, Green Party

Robin Newton, DUP

Mairéad O'Donnell, Sinn Féin

Courtney Robinson, Cross-Community Labour Alternative

BELFAST NORTH

Paula Bradley, DUP

Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston, PUP

Fiona Ferguson, People Before Profit Alliance

Robert Foster, UUP

William Humphrey, DUP

Gerry Kelly, Sinn Féin

Nichola Mallon, SDLP

Nuala McAllister, Alliance Party

Nelson McCausland, DUP

Adam Millar, Independent

Caral Ní Chuilín, Sinn Féin

Malachai O'Hara, Green Party

Gemma Weir, Workers Party

BELFAST SOUTH

Clare Bailey, Green Party

Paula Bradshaw, Alliance Party

Sean Burns, Cross-Community Labour Alternative

Naomh Gallagher, SDLP

Claire Hanna, SDLP

Michael Henderson, UUP

John Hiddleston, TUV

George Jabbour, Conservatives

Lily Kerr, Workers Party

Emma Little-Pengelly, DUP

Emmet McDonough-Brown, Alliance Party

Pádraigín Mervyn, People Before Profit Alliance

Máirtín Ó Muilleoir, Sinn Féin

Christopher Stalford, DUP

BELFAST WEST

Alex Attwood, SDLP

Conor Campbell, Workers Party

Gerry Carroll, People Before Profit Alliance

Michael Collins, People Before Profit Alliance

Sorcha Eastwood, Alliance Party

Órlaithí Flynn, Sinn Féin

Alex Maskey, Sinn Féin

Fra McCann, Sinn Féin

Frank McCoubrey, DUP

Ellen Murray, Green Party

Fred Rodgers, UUP

Pat Sheehan, Sinn Féin

EAST ANTRIM

Roy Beggs, UUP

Ricky Best, Independent

Stewart Dickson, Alliance Party

Danny Donnelly, Alliance Party

Alan Dunlop, Conservatives

David Hilditch, DUP

Noel Jordan, UKIP

Gordon Lyons, DUP

Margaret McKillop, SDLP

Oliver McMullan, Sinn Féin

Dawn Patterson, Green Party

Stephen Ross, DUP

Conor Sheridan, Cross-Community Labour Alternative

John Stewart, UUP

Ruth Wilson, TUV

EAST LONDONDERRY

Caoimhe Archibald, Sinn Féin

Jordan Armstrong, TUV

Maurice Bradley, DUP

Gavin Campbell, People Before Profit Alliance

John Dallat, SDLP

Anthony Flynn, Green Party

David Harding, Conservatives

William McCandless, UUP

Chris McCaw, Alliance Party

Adrian McQuillan, DUP

Gerry Mullan, Independent

Cathal Ó hOisín, Sinn Féin

George Robinson, DUP

Claire Sugden, Independent

Russell Watton, PUP

FERMANAGH & SOUTH TYRONE

Rosemary Barton, UUP

Noreen Campbell, Alliance Party

Jemma Dolan, Sinn Féin

Richard Dunn, Conservatives

Alex Elliott, TUV

Arlene Foster, DUP

Michelle Gildernew, Sinn Féin

Tanya Jones, Green Party

Sean Lynch, Sinn Féin

Richie McPhillips, SDLP

Maurice Morrow, DUP

Donal Ó Cófaigh, Cross Community Labour Alternative

FOYLE

Stuart Canning, Conservatives

Colm Cavanagh, Alliance Party

Shannon Downey, Green Party

Mark H Durkan, SDLP

Colum Eastwood, SDLP

Julia Kee, UUP

John Lindsay, Citizens Independent Social Thought Alliance

Elisha McCallion, Sinn Féin

Eamonn McCann, People Before Profit Alliance

Raymond McCartney, Sinn Féin

Arthur McGuinness, Independent

Gary Middleton, DUP

LAGAN VALLEY

Dan Barrios-O'Neill, Green Party

Robbie Butler, UUP

Pat Catney, SDLP

Peter Doran, Sinn Féin

Paul Givan, DUP

Keith John Gray, Independent

Brenda Hale, DUP

Trevor Lunn, Alliance Party

Sammy Morrison, TUV

Jonny Orr, Independent

Jenny Palmer, UUP

Edwin Poots, DUP

Matthew Robinson, Conservatives

MID ULSTER

Keith Buchanan, DUP

Linda Dillon, Sinn Féin

Hannah Loughrin, TUV

Hugh McCloy, Independent

Patsy McGlone, SDLP

Ian Milne, Sinn Féin

Michelle O'Neill, Sinn Féin

Sandra Overend, UUP

Hugh Scullion, Workers Party

Stefan Taylor, Green Party

Fay Watson, Alliance Party

NEWRY & ARMAGH

Cathal Boylan, Sinn Féin

Jackie Coade, Alliance

Emmet Crossan, Citizens Independent Social Thought Alliance

Megan Fearon, Sinn Féin

William Irwin, DUP

Danny Kennedy, UUP

Justin McNulty, SDLP

Conor Murphy, Sinn Féin

Rowan Tunnicliffe, Green Party

NORTH ANTRIM

Jim Allister, TUV

Mark Bailey, Green Party

Monica Digney, Independent

Connor Duncan, SDLP

Paul Frew, DUP

Timothy Gaston, TUV

Phillip Logan, DUP

Adam McBride, Independent

Philip McGuigan, Sinn Féin

Patricia O'Lynn, Alliance Party

Mervyn Storey, DUP

Robin Swann, UUP

NORTH DOWN

Steven Agnew, Green Party

Chris Carter, Independent

Alan Chambers, UUP

William Cudworth, UUP

Gordon Dunne, DUP

Alex Easton, DUP

Stephen Farry, Alliance Party

Melanie Kennedy, Independent

Kieran Maxwell, Sinn Féin

Caoímhe McNeill, SDLP

Gavan Reynolds, Independent

Frank Shivers, Conservative

SOUTH ANTRIM

Steve Aiken, UUP

Ivanka Antova, People Before Profit Alliance

Eleanor Bailey, Green Party

Richard Cairns, TUV

Pam Cameron, DUP

Trevor Clarke, DUP

Adrian Cochrane-Watson, UUP

David Ford, Alliance Party

Paul Girvan, DUP

Declan Kearney, Sinn Féin

Mark Logan, Conservative

Roisin Lynch, SDLP

David McMaster, Independent

SOUTH DOWN

Sinéad Bradley, SDLP

Patrick Brown, Alliance Party

Patrick Clarke, Independent

Sinéad Ennis, Sinn Féin

Hannah George, Green Party

Chris Hazzard, Sinn Féin

Gary Hynds, Conservatives

Colin McGrath, SDLP

Harold McKee, UUP

Lyle Rea, TUV

Jim Wells, DUP

STRANGFORD

Kellie Armstrong, Alliance Party

Ricky Bamford, Green Party

Jonathan Bell, Independent

Scott Benton, Conservatives

Joe Boyle, SDLP

Stephen Cooper, TUV

Simon Hamilton, DUP

Dermot Kennedy, Sinn Féin

Michelle McIlveen, DUP

Jimmy Menagh, Independent

Mike Nesbitt, UUP

Philip Smith, UUP

Peter Weir, DUP

UPPER BANN

Doug Beattie, UUP

Jonathan Buckley, DUP

Colin Craig, Workers Party

Jo-Anne Dobson, UUP

Tara Doyle, Alliance Party

Roy Ferguson, TUV

Dolores Kelly, SDLP

Simon Lee, Green Party

Carla Lockhart, DUP

Ian Nickels, Conservative

John O'Dowd, Sinn Féin

Nuala Toman, Sinn Féin

WEST TYRONE

Michaela Boyle, Sinn Féin

Barry Brown, Citizens Independent Social Thought Alliance

Thomas Buchanan, DUP

Charlie Chittick, TUV

Alicia Clarke, UUP

Stephen Donnelly, Alliance Party

Corey French, Independent

Roger Lomas, Conservatives

Declan McAleer, Sinn Féin

Sorcha McAnespy, Independent

Ciaran McClean, Green Party

Daniel McCrossan, SDLP

Barry McElduff, Sinn Féin

Roisin McMackin, Independent

Susan-Anne White, Independent