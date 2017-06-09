Conservatives hold seats in Dorset

From the section

Image caption The Tories retained Bournemouth East and West, Dorset South, North and West, Dorset Mid and Poole North, Christchurch and Poole

The Conservative Party has held seats across all the constituencies in Dorset.

The Tories retained Bournemouth East and West, Dorset South, North and West, Dorset Mid and Poole North, Christchurch and Poole.

In Dorset North, Labour came second "for the first time in many years", according to North Dorset District Council.

Second place was previously held by the Liberal Democrats.

Image caption The Dorset North seat was retained by Simon Hoare

Simon Hoare won the Dorset North seat with 36,169 votes. Labour's Pat Osborne received 10,392 votes.

"May I thank my three fellow candidates for a great campaign," Mr Hoare tweeted.

"We disagreed (sometimes) on policy but never personally."

Image caption Richard Drax won the Dorset South seat with 29,135 votes

Michael Tomlinson won the Dorset Mid and Poole North seat for a second time with 28,585 votes to beat Liberal Democrat Vikki Slade's 13,246.

The Lib Dems previously entered into a pact with the Greens - with the latter agreeing not to stand in the election in a bid to overthrow the Tories.

Tobias Ellwood was re-elected in Bournemouth East with 25,221 votes. Labour's Mel Semple came second with 17,284.

Richard Drax won the Dorset South seat with 29,135 votes over Labour's Tashi Warr who received 17,440.

Image caption Counts were carried out in Poole, Blandford, Weymouth, Dorchester and Christchurch

Dorset West was won with 33,081 votes by Oliver Letwin, against Liberal Democrat Andy Canning's 13,990.

Conor Burns held his Bournemouth West seat with 23,812 votes and Christopher Chope retained Christchurch for the Conservatives with 35,230.

Labour came second in both of these constituencies - a change from the previous election when UKIP was in second place.

Meanwhile, Robert Syms retained the Poole seat with 28,888 votes to beat Labour.