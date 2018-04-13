Open University vice-chancellor resigns

Open University vice-chancellor Peter Horrocks has resigned following a vote of no-confidence by staff in his leadership.

Resigning, he said the university "faces a scale of challenge that is unprecedented".

Mr Horrocks had angered staff by saying academics "get away with not teaching".

Members of the academics union had called on him to resign.

