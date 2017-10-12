Image copyright Getty Images

Ninety children are being taken into care every day in England and Wales and it's claimed social workers are "firefighting" the most serious cases late into the night.

Prof Ray Jones, who works in social services improvement, says hard-pressed staff fear children are slipping through the net as workers try to keep up with rising pressures.

The latest government figures show 32,810 children were taken into care in 2017. The total number in care is a record 72,670 - up 3% on 2016.

Council bosses, who are responsible for child protection services, says it's the biggest rise in seven years.

The Local Government Association, which is taking part in a conference on care services in Bournemouth, says it comes as children's services face a £2bn a year funding gap by 2020.

'Immediate danger'

Prof Jones said: "What I am hearing from social workers is that they are having to spend most of the time 'firefighting' with the most serious concerns that get presented to them.

"They are spending a lot of time, including late into the night and at weekends, preparing for court proceedings.

"They are also having to close down work very quickly where the child is not an immediate concern.

"The consequence of that is the considerable stress they feel over concerns that they may be missing something."

He added: "Secondly, something that social workers are telling me is that they are closing down cases very quickly or even turning them away.

"And they are not able to work through potential cases where children are unhappy and distressed, because they are having to concentrate on cases where there is an immediate danger."

But the figures continue a longer trend of rising numbers of children facing severe need in terms of child protection.

Richard Watts, chairman of the LGA's children and young people board, said: "Children's services are at a tipping point with growing demand for support combining with ongoing council funding pressures to become unsustainable.

"Last year saw the biggest rise in the number of children in care for seven years.

"With 90 children coming into care every day, our calls for urgent funding to support these children and invest in children and their families are becoming increasingly urgent."

The Department for Education said it had already given local councils in England £200bn for local services for the four years to 2020 and part of this money was to be targeted towards improving children's services.

''All children deserve the best possible support and while some councils are doing excellent work, we want to help ensure more local authorities provide good and outstanding services,'' a spokesman added.