A-level places dispute pupils to return to their school

Image copyright PA

Sixth formers excluded from a school because they did not get at least B grades at AS-level will be allowed to return, their lawyer has confirmed.

Pupils at St Olave's in Orpington, south-east London, were told they could not progress to take their A-levels.

Parents had begun legal action over the policy, but now the school has backed down, according to their lawyer.

St Olave's is one of England's top-performing grammar schools, with places decided on academic ability.

'Flourish and achieve'

Dan Rosenberg, a lawyer for Simpson Millar solicitors who has been acting for the families, confirmed by email on Friday evening that the school had reversed its position.

The Guardian said a statement issued on the school's behalf by the Diocese of Rochester stated: "Following a review of the school's policy on entry to Year 13, the headmaster and governors of St Olave's grammar school have taken the decision to remove this requirement and we have today written to all parents of pupils affected to offer them the opportunity to return to the school and continue their studies.

"Our aim as a school has been and continues to be to nurture boys who flourish and achieve their full potential academically and in life generally.

"Our students can grow and flourish, making the very best of their talents to achieve success."

Image copyright PA Image caption Ninety-six percent of pupils at St Olave's got grades A-B at A-level

St Olave's leadership and governing body had declined to comment publicly.

Parents contested whether pupils who had been admitted to the lower sixth should be stopped from continuing into the upper sixth and taking their A-levels.

This year's A-level results at St Olave's saw 75% of all grades being awarded at A* or A and 96% were at A* to B grades, far above the national average.