I am in shock, says student with three grade 9s

Image copyright Tanbridge House Image caption Lawrence Schofield is about to embark on A-levels in double maths, physics and chemistry

Lawrence Schofield, is one of only 2,000 students in England to get 9s in English, English literature and maths, the top possible under the new system.

"Very happy - but somewhat in shock," is the way the 16-year-old described himself after opening his results at his school in Horsham.

He also achieved A*s in all his other subjects, which are still marked under the old system.

"Staying positive and trying not to panic," are his tips for doing well.

He says he was "amazingly lucky" to attend Tanbridge House School in Horsham, West Sussex, but it only goes up to 16. So, in September, he will move on to the local sixth-form college for A-levels in double maths, physics and chemistry.

He is also a trombone player in the National Youth Orchestra, which is about to embark on a concert tour of France.

The aim of the new grading system is to allow more differentiation between the brightest candidates and its part of a strategy to make GCSEs more rigorous and challenging.

At the top, there are now three grades - 7, 8 and 9 - compared with two under the old system - A* and A - with A* results now split into 8s and 9s.

So, a lower proportion of candidates have achieved a 9 than gained A*s under the traditional A*-G grading system.

Overall, just under 50,000 9s were awarded - but only 2,000 students scored a clean sweep of 9s in English, English literature and maths.

Early figures suggest:

In maths, 3.5% of entries - 18,617 in total - scored a 9

In English, 2.6% of entries - 13, 754 in total - scored a 9

In English literature, 3.3% - 17,187 in total - scored a 9

Lawrence says that when he was doing the exams he tried not to think about the results.

"You just do your best and stay positive," he says.

"You have to try not to panic because it allows you to be more creative during the exam.

"It might flow or it might completely fall apart."

He says that when the exams were over he completely put them out of his head until results day.

"What's done is done," he says.

This year, the new system applied to three subjects - English, English literature and maths.

Girls outperformed boys in 9 grades in both English GCSEs, while boys did better in maths.

The new grades will be rolled out to other subjects over the next two years.