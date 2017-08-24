GCSE results dilemma? Our experts answer your questions

Image copyright AoC and NCS Image caption Samrita Hayer, of the National Careers Service, and Catherine Sezen, of the Association of Colleges, answer your questions

If your GCSE results are proving a problem and you don't know what to do next, we have experts on hand to answer your questions.

With more options than ever open to teenagers in terms of education, training. apprenticeships and jobs, it is crucial to get good advice.

Samrita Hayer, an adviser with the National Careers Service, and Catherine Sezen, a senior curriculum expert at the Association of Colleges, are offering personalised advice on what to do if your grades are different to what you were expecting.

YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED

My GCSE results were not as good as I expected,and it was a big shock to me, and now I don't know what to do. Edward

Hi Edward,

I am sorry to hear that your results were not what you were expecting. The good news is that there are many options post-16: A-levels, a vocational or technical qualification or an apprenticeship.‎ I would recommend going into your local FE college, staff there will be able to give you advice on your options with the grades that you have achieved. I am sure that you will find something that is of interest.

Catherine

My son received 5 for English literature but 3 for English language. Will he need to resit language? Wendy

Hi Wendy,

First, congratulations to your son on gaining a 5 in his English literature.

As the grading system has changed, the 3 in English language means that your son has achieved a D/E. Therefore, it could be beneficial for him to resit his English language.

This could be useful when applying for courses and getting into employment.

English resits can be done in November. I would suggest speaking to the school to gain further information in regards to this. Your son could also look into retaking this GCSE alongside his further education course; the course provider will be able to provide you further information on this option.

Best of luck,

Samrita

What if my predicted grades were higher than my actual grades? What happens then? Haydar

Hi Haydar,

Predicted grades are used to measure the progress of an individual student, and this is what the teachers believe you can achieve.

Your actual grades are what you have achieved, and you can use these to plan your next steps in education.

In relation to further education, you may find it helpful to ask to the school or college you would like to attend if it will accept you with the grades you achieved.

They decide who is accepted on their courses, and it is common for them to receive questions about acceptance when students receive their results.

I hope you will be able to speak to them soon.

Good luck,

Samrita