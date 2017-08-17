Damning Learndirect Ofsted report released after failed court bid

Image copyright Getty Images

A damning Ofsted report on Learndirect has been published, days after the training company failed to block its release in the High Court.

Ofsted rated the company "inadequate" and found not enough of its learners achieved the skills and qualifications to progress in work and education.

It also found teaching performance was not managed well by the company, which has more than 70,000 trainees.

It comes after the government said it would remove its funding by July 2018.

Learndirect had obtained an injunction against publication but this was lifted by the High Court on Monday.

The company offers apprenticeships and adult training at sites across England and employs more than 1,600 staff.