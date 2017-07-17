Extra cash in school funding shake-up

Image copyright PA Image caption A protest over school funding cuts was held in London at the weekend

Schools are being promised an extra £1.3bn per year alongside a shake-up of how funding is allocated to individual schools.

Education Secretary Justine Greening has promised a higher minimum per pupil funding under a revised National Funding Formula.

Extra funding will come from savings from existing budgets - such as from spending on free schools.

Individual schools will receive funding details in their autumn.

Labour's Angela Rayner says this "raised more questions than answers" and said "there wasn't a penny of new money".

School funding became a major issue during the general election, with school leaders and teachers' unions highlighting concerns about budget shortages.

They pointed to evidence from the National Audit Office and the Institute for Fiscal Studies, which warned of £3bn funding gap and schools facing an 8% real-terms budget cut.

Head teachers warned parents that funding shortages would mean cutting staff and subject choices, with one joint letter from heads going to two million families across southern England.

As well as concerns about the overall amount of money available, there has been controversy over how it is divided between individual schools.

A new National Funding Formula was announced by education secretary Justine Greening before Christmas.

Ms Greening said that it would address unfair and inconsistent levels of funding.

For many years there have been complaints that schools in different parts of the country were receiving different levels of per pupil funding.

The Department for Education had said that schools in Barnsley received half the funding of schools with similar challenges in Hackney in east London.

But there was still discontent from some MPs, reflecting concerns from schools who seemed set to lose out and from others who thought they were still not seeing a significant improvement.

Under the revised plans, and as promised in the Conservative manifesto, no schools will be losers in cash terms.