What’s it like having a disabled sibling?

Six-year-old Turner has Down's Syndrome and wants to be like his older brother Griffin.

Tinley, also six, is sometimes teased by other children but her brother David stands up for her.

Allison, eight, is finding new ways to connect with her sister Sophie, who survived a stroke last year.

She developed PTSD as a result of watching her sister and best friend lose control of her body.

In this video, Chris Ulmer, who used to work as a special education teacher in Florida, interviews children with disabilities and their families.

He posts the videos to his Facebook page Special Books by Special Kids (SBSK), which has more than one million followers.

Video Journalist: Hannah Gelbart