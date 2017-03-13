How to put your baby to sleep safely

Most parents still don't know how best to put their babies to sleep, a new survey has shown.

More than 68% of parents who participated in a poll, commissioned by the Lullaby Trust charity, are unsure of the basic steps they can take to lower the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (Sids).

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, often referred to as cot death, is when a baby dies suddenly and unexpectedly and the cause of death remains unexplained after a post mortem has been carried out.

James and his mum Catherine showed the BBC the best way to put a baby to sleep.

Video Journalist: Hannah Gelbart