Education secretary heckled by angry head teachers

Image caption Some schools face having to cut their opening hours, head teachers have warned

Angry head teachers heckled Education Secretary Justine Greening as she told a conference about her plans for new grammar schools.

There were cries of "rubbish" and "no, no" as she said selective schools could close the achievement gap between rich and poor pupils.

Ms Greening was addressing heads days after money was pledged in the Budget for new grammars and free schools.

Schools' demands for help with their running costs were not answered.

The Association of School and College Leaders, has a reputation as one of the more moderate education unions, but according to interim leader Malcolm Trobe, head teachers are becoming increasingly frustrated.

Mr Trobe told journalists at the Birmingham conference that some schools were looking at closing early a couple of times a week in order to make the sums add up.

"A number of people are thinking about reducing the number of lessons in a week - maybe having a shorter Wednesday and a shorter Friday," he said.

'Wound people up'

"There's a huge amount of anger out there about the amount of cuts we are having to make," he added.

"The majority of the funding pressures are government imposed - teacher pensions and national insurance.

"We know that money is needed for new schools but then to say something about making them selective will really have wound people up."

He urged Ms Greening to go back to the Chancellor and ask for more money for schools.

Polite welcome

Ms Greening was given a polite welcome by delegates when she began her speech, but some began to murmur when she began answering a question about grammar schools.

She said: "We have to recognise that actually for grammars in terms of disadvantaged children they really do help them close the attainment gap."

She added that parents were also keen as the schools were over-subscribed.

The National Audit Office reported that schools needed to find £3bn savings by 2020.

Ms Greening told heads she was listening and she did not wish to "minimise" the pressures faced by schools.

She suggested the Department for Education may be able to offer targeted support for schools in the most challenging circumstances, but it was not clear what for this support would take.

The new head of Ofsted, Amanda Spielman, also addressed delegates.

She condemned schools which try to boost their league table position by "moving pupils" not expected to get good results off the school roll.

"That is nothing short of a scandal.

"Childhood isn't deferrable: young people get one opportunity to learn in school and we owe it to them make sure they all get an education that is broad, rich and deep."