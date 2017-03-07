Parents say stress over children's exams affects their mental health

A poll commissioned by BBC Radio 5 live's Afternoon Edition found a quarter (25%) of parents say that they had often lost sleep with worry over their kids' exams. Twenty four per cent felt their mental health had been affected by the pressure of their children's exams.

Research company ComRes carried out the poll for BBC Radio 5 live. It questioned 830 parents of 11-18 year olds from all over Great Britain online between 22nd February and 2nd March.

This clip is from Afternoon Edition on Tuesday 7 March 2017.