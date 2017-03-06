GCSE resits: 'I'm 18 and in a class with 15-year-olds'

Hundreds of thousands of pupils in England are stuck in a cycle of resits, as they try to achieve a grade C in maths and English.

Schools and colleges say it is putting pressure on their teachers, and their budgets.

In 2013, the government introduced a policy that said students in England who fail to get a grade C or above in GCSE maths or English should carry on studying the subject, or subjects, until the age of 18, with the aim of achieving this mark.

James Longman reports.

