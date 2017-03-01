Sex education to be compulsory in all England's schools

Image copyright PA

Sex and relationships education is to be made compulsory in all schools in England, the government is to announce.

All children from the age of four will be taught about safe and healthy relationships, Education Secretary Justine Greening is expected to say.

Children will also be taught - at an appropriate age - about sex.

Until now, sex education has been compulsory only in schools run by local authorities. A loophole meant academies and free schools had been exempt.

Since these schools are not under local authority control, they do not have to follow the national curriculum and are therefore not obliged to teach sex and relationships education (SRE).

However, in practice, the vast majority do teach the subject - the government's announcement will mean all schools across the system will be bound by the same obligation.

Age-appropriate lessons will have particular emphasis on what constitutes healthy relationships, as well as the dangers of sexting, online pornography and sexual harassment.

Long campaign

The announcement follows a widespread campaign by charities, MPs and local authorities, calling for (SRE) to be made a statutory for all schools.

At the end of last year, the chairmen and women of five different Commons select committees called on Ms Greening to make SRE a statutory subject.

Their call came after a report from the Women and Equalities Committee showed that sexual bullying was a significant problem in schools.

Last month, the Local Government Association said the lack of sex and relationships education in some of England's secondary schools was creating a "ticking sexual health time bomb".