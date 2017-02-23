School funding changes 'risk injustice'

Image copyright robertmandel

The key group pushing for a fairer funding system in England's schools says government plans for a funding shake-up need to be rethought.

The F40 group, which campaigned for 20 years for the funding overhaul, is warning that some poorly funded areas, and schools within them, will lose out.

Its vice-chair, Cheltenham MP Alex Chalk, says it is important "one injustice isn't replaced with another".

Ministers say their plans will end unequal funding across the country.

Education Secretary Justine Greening has highlighted how a school in Barnsley could receive 50% less than a school facing similar challenges in Hackney, east London.

This is due to extra funds having been directed in the past to areas of higher deprivation and need.

But many argue this is based on historical levels of need now out of date.

'Unexpected outcome'

The cross-party F40 group represents 41 local authority members with historically low education funding.

Supported by MPs, councillors, education directors, heads, teachers and parents, it has long argued that the existing funding model is outdated, has no rationale and is unfair.

It has highlighted how pupils on different sides of a council boundary can attract very different levels of funding.

Ministers agreed the existing system was outdated and unjustifiable, and after a series of delays the government published a final consultation on the proposals in December 2016.

The plans are set to be implemented in 2018-19.

F40 chairman Ivan Ould, a Leicestershire County Council member, said: "The proposed funding formula indicates a total gain of £183m for F40 member authorities once the national formula is fully implemented from 2019-20.

"But that has to be tempered by an outcome that none of us really anticipated: that some poorly funded authorities will not gain, and that many schools, both primary and secondary, within poorly funded authorities will actually lose out."

Earlier this week, the group lobbied MPs, many of whom are alarmed that so many schools in their areas are losers.

The group argues: