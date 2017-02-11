Cyber security lessons offered to schools in England

Image copyright Thinkstock

Schoolchildren in England will be offered lessons in cyber security in a bid to find the experts of the future to defend the UK from attack.

It is hoped 5,700 pupils aged 14 and over will spend up to four hours a week on the subject in a five-year pilot.

Classroom and online teaching, "real-world challenges" and work experience will be made available from September.

A Commons committee last week warned that a skills shortage was undermining confidence in the UK's cyber defences.

The risk that criminals or foreign powers might hack into critical UK computer systems is now ranked as one of the top four threats to national security.

'Cutting-edge skills'

Russia in particular is suspected of planning sustained attacks on Western targets.

Cyber security is a fast-growing industry, employing 58,000 experts, the government says, but the Public Accounts Committee has warned it is proving difficult to recruit people with the right skills.

UK's cyber security defences questioned

Russian hacks 'aim to destabilise the West'

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport is providing £20m for the new lessons, which will be designed to fit around pupils' current courses and exams.

Digital and Culture Minister Matt Hancock said: "This forward-thinking programme will see thousands of the best and brightest young minds given the opportunity to learn cutting-edge cyber security skills alongside their secondary school studies.

'Pipeline of talent'

"We are determined to prepare Britain for the challenges it faces now and in the future and these extra-curricular clubs will help identify and inspire future talent."

The government is already providing university funding and work placements for promising students.

An apprenticeship scheme has also begun to support key employers to train and recruit young people aged 16 or over who have a "natural flair for problem-solving" and are "passionate about technology".

Mr Hancock told the BBC he wanted to ensure the UK "had the pipeline of talent" it would need.