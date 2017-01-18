'Research schools' for social mobility zones

Image caption Justine Greening will announce six more opportunity areas

Education Secretary Justine Greening is to announce a wave of "research schools" to raise standards in disadvantaged parts of England.

This will be part of an announcement of six more "opportunity areas", where efforts will be focused to improve social mobility.

There will now be 12 opportunity areas in total and each will have a research school.

These schools will encourage innovation and share evidence-based ideas.

The six new opportunity areas will be Bradford, Doncaster, Fenland and East Cambridgeshire, Hastings, Ipswich, and Stoke, identified as social mobility "cold spots".

Career opportunities

The total of 12 areas will share £72m, to improve the quality of education and to provide young people with the advice and skills needed for good jobs.

These will build partnerships between schools and colleges and local employers and careers services.

There will be a £3.5m scheme announced for each of the 12 areas to have a research school, to be set up with the Education Endowment Foundation.

These schools are intended to improve the quality of teaching and share ideas from the latest educational research.

"I want to see more disadvantaged young people attending the very best universities, winning places on apprenticeships, entering the top professions, and progressing through the most rewarding careers," Ms Greening will say in a speech on social mobility.

"Opportunity areas will help local children get the best start in life, no matter what their background.

"Ensuring all children can access high-quality education at every stage is critical.

"We will focus not just on what we can do to help inside schools, but also create the opportunities outside school that will raise sights and broaden horizons for young people."

Prime Minister Theresa May has linked social mobility with plans for more grammar schools, but it is not expected that the education secretary will have any further details of how selection might be expanded.