Children 'fending for themselves online'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Young people are spending more and more time online

Youngsters are being left to fend for themselves on the internet against dangers such as bullying and grooming, a report has said.

The Children's Commissioner for England said children did not know how to deal with common problems they found online.

Anne Longfield called for new laws to protect children's online privacy and data and for a digital ombudsman to be created to uphold their rights.

The government said children were taught about online safety in schools.

'Wholly irresponsible'

However, the children's commissioner's Growing Up Digital report said children were being "left to learn about the internet on their own with parents vainly hoping that they will benefit from its opportunities while avoiding its pitfalls".

Ms Longfield said: "The internet is an incredible force for good, but it is wholly irresponsible to let them roam in a world for which they are ill-prepared, which is subject to limited regulation and which is controlled by a small number of powerful organisations."

Her report recommended that:

Children should study "digital citizenship" to learn about their rights and responsibilities online, so they are prepared for online activities

Social media companies should rewrite their "impenetrable" terms and conditions in far simpler language so children know what they are agreeing to

Ministers should create a "digital ombudsman" to mediate for children seeking the removal of content

Ms Longfield said: "It is critical that children are educated better so that they can enjoy the opportunities provided by the internet whilst minimising the well-known risks.

"It is also vital that children understand what they agree to when joining social media platforms, that their privacy is better protected, and they can have content posted about them removed quickly should they wish to."

The report said children were agreeing to "impenetrable" terms and conditions they could never understand when using social media.

It said small print often contained "hidden clauses" waiving privacy rights and allowing content children posted to be sold.

'World leader'

The study tested the terms and conditions of photo-sharing website Instagram, which the report said was used by 56% of 12 to 15-year-olds and 43% of eight to 11-year-olds, with a group of teenagers.

The report said: "Younger ones were unable to read more than half of the 17 pages of text, which run to 5,000 words, and none understood fully what the terms and conditions committed them to.

"An expert in privacy law on the Growing Up Digital panel simplified, demystified and condensed the terms and conditions so that they were comprehensible to teenagers, leaving many of them shocked by what they had unwittingly signed up to."

Javed Khan, chief executive of children's charity Barnardo's, said: "This report provides further worrying evidence of how children are unprepared to deal with life online and receive little help in dealing with cyber-bullying, 'sexting' and harassment."

A Department for Education spokesman said the UK was a "world leader in internet safety", but accepted there was more to do adding that it would consider the report's findings.

He said: "The internet has given children and young people fantastic opportunities, but protecting them from risks they might face online or on their phones is vital."

He added that children in primary schools were taught how to use technology safely, respectfully and responsibly, including how to keep personal information private.

The department added that it was investing £4.5m in supporting teachers to deliver the new computing curriculum, which includes e-safety.

Social media companies have to have robust processes in place to address inappropriate and abusive content on their sites, and they are expected to respond quickly to incidents of abusive behaviour on their networks