Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nyle DiMarco said the cinema's captioning device left him feeling "so disabled"

Deaf actor and model Nyle DiMarco has taken to social media to share his dissatisfaction with the captioning of a screening of Black Panther on Sunday.

In a series of tweets Mr DiMarco explained how he walked out of the showing after feeling "so disabled" when the "awful" captioning device on offer "kept skipping lines" and "missing scenes".

Hundreds of deaf people responded to his posts with their own stories of cinema annoyances.

Mr DiMarco, who won America's Next Top Model and Dancing With the Stars, criticised the closed captioning system which displays subtitles to individual theatre-goers.

In the UK open captioning, which displays subtitles on the main screen, is much more prevalent.

Mr DiMarco added he felt "disappointed" by his experience and suggested cinemas were "basically for able-bodied people".

Skip Twitter post 2 by @NyleDiMarco I’m really disappointed. This is exactly why I don’t ever go to movie theaters.



Theaters are basically for all the able-bodied people. — Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) February 18, 2018 Report

Deaf actress Shoshannah Stern was among the hundreds who responded to share their irritation at the issues faced by deaf cinema-goers.

Ms Stern explained captions for the hearing-impaired are sometimes surreally at odds with the action on screen.

Skip Twitter post by @Shoshannah7 So one time I went to the movies and it said on my CaptiView device thing “tires screeching horns honking violent collision.” Thing is, I was watching Lincoln. A horse was galloping on the screen. So yeah. I feel you @NyleDiMarco. https://t.co/SbfoDyVjha — Shoshannah Stern (@Shoshannah7) February 18, 2018 Report

Nyle DiMarco regularly uses his social media following to draw attention to deaf issues, including teaching American Sign Language to his 1.5m Instagram followers and 63,000 YouTube subscribers.

Many Twitter users responded to Mr DiMarco's tweet to explain issues of accessibility and captioning have stopped them attending the cinema all together.

One person said their faulty closed-captioning devices made them leave the cinema, while another replied they had given up on cinemas and would wait for a film's DVD release,

Skip Twitter post by @kaylajeann19 Follow up tweet: THIS is why I never got to see movies with my parents as a kid. These devices are an illusion of inclusion. Theaters need to be better https://t.co/PL257RPpqs — Kayla Davis (@kaylajeann19) February 18, 2018 Report

Others called for more cinemas in the US to use open captioning.

While some pointed out that in the UK open captioning is used more often, the availability of showings was questioned by some.

Skip Twitter post by @I_Am_Spanners This is true, but how many evening/weekend screenings have them? In a 40 mile radius to me, I can count them on no fingers — ❄ Holly / Spanners ♿⚓ #FBPE (@I_Am_Spanners) February 18, 2018 Report

The cinema chain involved responded to Mr DiMarco's tweet stating they take issues such as this very seriously and asked the model to contact them.

Skip Twitter post by @AMCHelps Hi Nyle, so sorry to hear about your poor experience! We care very much about all our guests, and take issues like this very seriously. Would you mind letting me know exactly which location and showtime you visited so I can look into this further? Thank you so much! -Wes https://t.co/6W61SKCRwe — AMC Guest Services (@AMCHelps) February 18, 2018 Report

By George Pierpoint, UGC and Social News