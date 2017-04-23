Let's talk about mental health ... but then what?

In a first for us, interlopers Seaneen Molloy-Vaughan and Mark Brown take over the Ouch podcast to discuss a matter they know the ins and outs of - mental health.

And they bring a fascinating personal angle to it.

Amongst other things, our two podcast hijackers discuss how some mental health difficulties are less easily understood by the public and so harder to bring out into the open.

They also wonder what the next step is after sharing your difficulties.

