The 19-year-old who runs away from ambulances

Katie Cooke has a lifestyle clash few others can rival.

The 19-year-old from Dublin is a competitive runner - but her chronic epilepsy means she has around 16 seizures a day, often during races.

When other competitors see her fall to the ground, they naturally believe she needs to go to hospital - even though she normally recovers immediately and in her case, there's no need for medical intervention.

Even though she's grateful for the public response, all Katie wants to do is carry on running.

When she told the neurologist who's treating her condition, he offered to become her running partner - and together they've become a marathon-running team.

Video by Andy Brownstone and Daniel Gordon