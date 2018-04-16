Disability
Top Stories
'I was locked in a cupboard at school'
Jacob was overwhelmed by school and his behaviour led to him being "secluded" in a locked cupboard.
- 16 April 2018
- From the section Scotland
Suicide prevention groups to share ideas
An Australia charity reacted after seeing a BBC story about a Scottish group helping men going through relationship break-ups.
- 16 April 2018
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Hellblade: Bafta for first-time actress
The big winner at the Bafta Games Awards was Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, including Best Performer - won by a video editor.
- 13 April 2018
- From the section Newsbeat
'I was diagnosed with Parkinson's at 7'
- 12 April 2018
- From the section Manchester
Benefits centre 'degrades' the disabled
- 12 April 2018
- From the section Essex
Sport England win double table tennis gold
- 14 April 2018
- From the section Sport
Alfie Evans's parents in new legal fight
- 13 April 2018
- From the section Liverpool
Student suicide increase warning
- 13 April 2018
- From the section Family & Education
'My son was diagnosed with Parkinson's at 11'
- 11 April 2018
- From the section Stories
Sport Wales equal tally with Breen bronze
- 12 April 2018
- From the section Sport
Army vet in wheelchair sees off muggers
- 11 April 2018
- From the section Liverpool
Mariah Carey reveals bipolar disorder
- 11 April 2018
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
Watch and listen
How do you inspire without sounding like a cliche?
- 23 March 2018
- From the section Disability
Features
Ouch: Disability Talk
Get the latest episodes of the Ouch podcast as well as more features and videos
- 29 November 2016
We grew up not knowing we were autistic
Some women with autism aren't diagnosed until adulthood - if ever. Here, seven women open up about their experiences.
- 22 March 2018
Blind skier: From 70mph crash to silver medal
Millie Knight is a blind skier who hopes to win Winter Paralympic gold in PyeongChang.
- 7 March 2018
How I saw Stephen Hawking's death as a disabled person
Why one disabled BBC journalist has found the reporting of Stephen Hawking's death troubling.
- 16 March 2018
- From the section World
'Disabled women are human too’
The official volunteers' handbook for the Winter Games reminds readers that 'disabled women are human too’ - so is South Korea ready to host the Paralympics?
- 11 March 2018
- From the section Disability
The explosion that got me to the Paralympics
Owen Pick signed up to the Army when he was 16 years old, two years later he would be caught up in an explosion and take up para-snowboarding.
- 16 March 2018
- From the section Disability
Watch and listen
How do you inspire without sounding like a cliche?
- 23 March 2018
- From the section Disability
- Send an SMS or MMS to 61124
- Email us at haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk
- Follow Have Your Say on Twitter
Elsewhere on the BBC
Pets gone wild
Can Archie the abusive parrot be tamed?
Daily news briefing direct to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter