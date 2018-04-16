Disability

'I was locked in a cupboard at school'

Jacob

Jacob was overwhelmed by school and his behaviour led to him being "secluded" in a locked cupboard.

  • 16 April 2018
Suicide prevention groups to share ideas

An Australia charity reacted after seeing a BBC story about a Scottish group helping men going through relationship break-ups.

Hellblade: Bafta for first-time actress

The big winner at the Bafta Games Awards was Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, including Best Performer - won by a video editor.

  • 13 April 2018
Video 'I was diagnosed with Parkinson's at 7'

Benefits centre 'degrades' the disabled

  • 12 April 2018
Sport England win double table tennis gold

  • 14 April 2018
  • 29 November 2016

We grew up not knowing we were autistic

Some women with autism aren't diagnosed until adulthood - if ever. Here, seven women open up about their experiences.

  • 22 March 2018

Blind skier: From 70mph crash to silver medal

Millie Knight is a blind skier who hopes to win Winter Paralympic gold in PyeongChang.

  • 7 March 2018

How I saw Stephen Hawking's death as a disabled person

Why one disabled BBC journalist has found the reporting of Stephen Hawking's death troubling.

  • 16 March 2018
'Disabled women are human too’

The official volunteers' handbook for the Winter Games reminds readers that 'disabled women are human too’ - so is South Korea ready to host the Paralympics?

The explosion that got me to the Paralympics

Owen Pick signed up to the Army when he was 16 years old, two years later he would be caught up in an explosion and take up para-snowboarding.

