Your Money

Car insurance costs fall on whiplash plan

Van in ditch

Reforms to laws on whiplash and a review of compensation are behind lower premiums, analysis finds.

  • 16 April 2018
  • From the section Business
  • comments

Markets

Index Value Change
FTSE 100 7,204.67 -0.82%
Dow Jones 24,534.22 +0.71%
Nasdaq 7,126.12 +0.27%
Nikkei 225 21,835.53 +0.26%
15 minute delay. Last updated 16:29