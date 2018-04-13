Global Car Industry
Jaguar to shed 1,000 contract staff
The UK's biggest car maker will not be renewing the contracts of 1,000 temporary workers.
VW puts new chief in the driving seat
German car giant replaces Matthias Mueller with Herbert Diess as part of a sweeping reorganisation.
UK car production slides in February
The number of cars built in Britain fell as domestic demand dived 17%, the SMMT says.
VW to buy back cars hit by diesel bans
Renault shares jump on Nissan merger report
Takeover target GKN agrees car unit deal
Vauxhall chief warns over Brexit
New car sales decline eases in February
Toyota to build new Auris in UK
Germany 'watchful' of China Daimler deal
Electric Minis to be built in China
Takata reaches airbag settlement in US
Roadblock ahead?
Why the UK car industry wants a good Brexit deal
Auto changes
How car firms are responding to technological challenges
Power ranger
How your electric car could make you money
Slow drive?
Why switching to fully electric cars will take time
Scots' Electric dream
Can Scotland's electric vehicle ambitions be realised?
