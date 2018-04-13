Global Car Industry

Jaguar to shed 1,000 contract staff

Range Rover Evoque

The UK's biggest car maker will not be renewing the contracts of 1,000 temporary workers.

  13 April 2018
Markets

Index Value Change
FTSE 100 7,204.52 -0.83%
Dow Jones 24,553.0 +0.79%
Nasdaq 7,127.53 +0.29%
Nikkei 225 21,835.53 +0.26%
Last updated 16:37