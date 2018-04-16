Economy
Is the Commonwealth good for Britain?
As Commonwealth leaders meet in London, its secretary-general says the body is needed more than ever.
- 16 April 2018
Trump to reconsider TPP trade pact
The US president has previously slammed the deal with mostly Asia-Pacific nations as a potential "disaster".
- 13 April 2018
Low-skill jobs 'rebadged as apprenticeships'
Study says 40% of apprenticeship standards do not meet traditional on-the-job training definition.
- 13 April 2018
WTO warns over tit-for-tat trade wars
- 12 April 2018
New EU tests to tackle 'rip-off' food
- 12 April 2018
Rate rise doubts as property demand falls
- 12 April 2018
Surprise fall in UK manufacturing
- 11 April 2018
Store openings fall to seven-year low
- 11 April 2018
CBI warns about Brexit 'bonfire of rules'
- 11 April 2018
Iran fixes rate in bid to save currency
- 10 April 2018
German and French strikes ground flights
- 10 April 2018
Call to clean up shipping carbon emissions
- 9 April 2018
Cleaning up
How to give your finances a spring clean
- 6 April 2018
What next for Trump trade?
Confrontational approach sparks fears
- 5 April 2018
Baby steps
How one woman is selling reusable nappies to the world
- 14 March 2018
Sending home
Family help that's bigger than aid budgets
- 14 March 2018
Model citizens
Is China's digital snooping a price worth paying for tech success?
- 13 March 2018
Career conversion
How a rugby injury led to a successful business career
- 12 March 2018
Can the Commonwealth be good for post-Brexit Britain?
As Commonwealth leaders meet in London, its secretary-general says the body is needed more than ever.
Markets
|Index
|Value
|Change
|FTSE 100
|7,204.67
|-0.82%
|Dow Jones
|24,534.22
|+0.71%
|Nasdaq
|7,126.12
|+0.27%
|Nikkei 225
|21,835.53
|+0.26%
|15 minute delay. Last updated 16:29
