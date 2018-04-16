Companies

WPP must 'make Sorrell probe public'

Martin Sorrell

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable accuses the advertising giant of a lack of transparency.

  • 16 April 2018
  • From the section Business

Our Expert

Sorrell's departure raises questions about WPP's future

Whatever Sir Martin Sorrell says about a smooth transition, the ground had not been properly prepared.

15 April 2018
Simon Jack Business editor

Markets

Index Value Change
FTSE 100 7,211.11 -0.74%
Dow Jones 24,540.29 +0.74%
Nasdaq 7,139.1 +0.46%
Nikkei 225 21,835.53 +0.26%
15 minute delay. Last updated 16:25