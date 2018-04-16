Companies
WPP must 'make Sorrell probe public'
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable accuses the advertising giant of a lack of transparency.
Wetherspoon pub chain quits social media
Chairman Tim Martin condemns trolling and says limiting social media use would be better for society.
Whitbread shares soar on split rumours
Elliott Advisors reportedly want the firm to separate its Costa Coffee and Premier Inn chains.
Bid target Shire sells cancer arm for $2.4bn
Starbucks 'sorry' over black men arrest
Jaguar to shed 1,000 contract staff
Garden centre sales wilt in wet weather
Google loses 'right to be forgotten' case
Sainsbury's beetroot 'may contain glass'
London Stock Exchange names new boss
Tesla 'removed' from car crash probe
VW puts new chief in the driving seat
Tentative steps
Can Fitbit get itself back on track?
Flying whales
Why giant super-transporter planes are getting even bigger
Shake it up
Why the alcohol-free drinks market is fizzing
Baby steps
How one woman is selling reusable nappies to the world
Sending home
Family help that's bigger than aid budgets
Sorrell's departure raises questions about WPP's future
Whatever Sir Martin Sorrell says about a smooth transition, the ground had not been properly prepared.
