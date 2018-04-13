Business of Sport
Sport Premier League clubs vote against VAR
Premier League clubs decide against introducing video assistant referee technology for the 2018-19 season.
- 13 April 2018
- From the section Football
- comments
Rugby sponsor 'concern' after rape trial
Bank raises 'behaviour' with Ulster Rugby after Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding's acquittals.
- 12 April 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Sport Qatar 2022 could be a 48-team World Cup
Fifa president Gianni Infantino wants to expand the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to 48 teams - a move which may mean matches being played in other Gulf states.
- 13 April 2018
- From the section Football
- comments
Sport F1 bosses aim for 2021 budget cap
- 6 April 2018
- From the section Formula 1
Sport Accrington reminded of rules on bonuses
- 6 April 2018
- From the section Football
Sport Premier League clubs paid agents £211m
- 3 April 2018
- From the section Football
West 'trying to deny Russia World Cup'
- 1 April 2018
- From the section Europe
Sport King to make Rangers offer via trust company
- 30 March 2018
- From the section Football
Professor says £773 to fill Panini album
- 28 March 2018
- From the section Business
- comments
Qantas 'disappointed' by ball-tampering row
- 26 March 2018
- From the section Business
Sport West Brom finances 'shock' chief exec
- 26 March 2018
- From the section Football
Sport Hazeltine to host 2028 Ryder Cup
- 26 March 2018
- From the section Golf
Shirt withdrawn amid Hillsborough anger
- 16 March 2018
- From the section England
Man Utd stars' university plans approved
- 30 January 2018
- From the section Manchester
Garbine Muguruza reaches for the top
- 26 June 2016
- From the section Business
Game, dataset and match
- 21 June 2016
- From the section Business
Paying to get the best seats in the stadium
- 22 April 2016
- From the section Business
Raising Kane
Why unearthing a football gem can be hit and miss
- 26 March 2018
- From the section Business
Career conversion
How a rugby injury led to a successful business career
- 12 March 2018
- From the section Business
Kicking back
How women's football found its feet again
- 6 March 2018
- From the section Business
Dressing room to boardroom
Inside the business mind of Gary Neville
- 1 March 2018
- From the section Business
League of their own
The rugby team that travels 7,000 miles for away games
- 2 February 2018
- From the section Business
Made in Medellin
Selling Colombian swimwear to the world
- 17 January 2018
- From the section Business
Watch: Referees' chief Riley explains how VAR works
- 10 January 2018
- From the section Football
