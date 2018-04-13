Business of Sport

Sport Premier League clubs vote against VAR

Confusion over VAR

Premier League clubs decide against introducing video assistant referee technology for the 2018-19 season.

Rugby sponsor 'concern' after rape trial

Bank raises 'behaviour' with Ulster Rugby after Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding's acquittals.

Sport Qatar 2022 could be a 48-team World Cup

Fifa president Gianni Infantino wants to expand the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to 48 teams - a move which may mean matches being played in other Gulf states.

Sport F1 bosses aim for 2021 budget cap

Sport Accrington reminded of rules on bonuses

Sport Premier League clubs paid agents £211m

The Business of tennis

Garbine Muguruza reaches for the top

Game, dataset and match

Paying to get the best seats in the stadium

Features & Analysis

Raising Kane

Why unearthing a football gem can be hit and miss

Career conversion

How a rugby injury led to a successful business career

Kicking back

How women's football found its feet again

Dressing room to boardroom

Inside the business mind of Gary Neville

League of their own

The rugby team that travels 7,000 miles for away games

Made in Medellin

Selling Colombian swimwear to the world

