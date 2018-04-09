Aerospace & Defence
Lufthansa cancels 800 flights amid strikes
A walkout by public sector workers forces the airline to ground half its flights on Tuesday.
- 9 April 2018
- From the section Business
Dubai Airshow
Who'll buy debt-laden Air India?
The government is to try to sell a 76% stake in the airline in a long-awaited privatisation.
- 29 March 2018
- From the section Business
Airbus warns over GKN takeover bid
The planemaker says a takeover would make it almost "impossible" to give work to the UK engineering giant.
- 15 March 2018
- From the section Business
Saudi Arabia nears Typhoon jet deal with BAE
- 9 March 2018
- From the section Business
Airbus warns of 3,700 jobs at risk
- 7 March 2018
- From the section Business
Ryanair to axe Glasgow Airport base
- 27 February 2018
- From the section Scotland business
- comments
Airbus takes new hit on military plane
- 15 February 2018
- From the section Business
- comments
Bombardier reports 57% rise in profits
- 15 February 2018
- From the section Business
Airbus warns of Brexit parts supply risk
- 5 March 2018
- From the section Business
- comments
Ryanair warns of further staff disruption
- 5 February 2018
- From the section Business
- comments
Chinese flights scrapped in Taiwan row
- 30 January 2018
- From the section Business
Ryanair pilots win UK union recognition
- 30 January 2018
- From the section Business
Features & Analysis
Flying whales
Why giant super-transporter planes are getting even bigger
- 6 April 2018
- From the section Business
Regional take-off
How Asia's aviation industry is soaring
- 6 February 2018
- From the section Business
Sky dreamers
Is the future of aviation sky taxis and flying cars?
- 22 January 2018
Monarch collapse
How are passengers affected?
- 2 October 2017
- From the section Business
Happy travelling
What would make your flight more fun?
- 21 July 2017
- From the section Business
Airshow highlights
The return of supersonic travel to traffic-beating flying cars
- 22 June 2017
- From the section Business
More from Aerospace & Defence
The Longer View: Flights of fancy
Fasten your seatbelts for a short flight across the history of Britain's love affair with air travel.
- 2 July 2015
Underwater rescue
- 18 June 2014
- From the section Business
Difficult take-off
- 17 July 2014
- From the section Business
Striker II
- 16 July 2014
- From the section Technology
