Aerospace & Defence

Lufthansa cancels 800 flights amid strikes

A walkout by public sector workers forces the airline to ground half its flights on Tuesday.

  • 9 April 2018
  • From the section Business

Turning the Red Planet green

Airbus's $49.5bn deal

A new supersonic airliner

Challenging conditions

Who'll buy debt-laden Air India?

The government is to try to sell a 76% stake in the airline in a long-awaited privatisation.

  • 29 March 2018
  • From the section Business

Airbus warns over GKN takeover bid

The planemaker says a takeover would make it almost "impossible" to give work to the UK engineering giant.

  • 15 March 2018
  • From the section Business

Saudi Arabia nears Typhoon jet deal with BAE

  • 9 March 2018
  • From the section Business

Airbus warns of 3,700 jobs at risk

  • 7 March 2018
  • From the section Business

Ryanair to axe Glasgow Airport base

Flying whales

Why giant super-transporter planes are getting even bigger

  • 6 April 2018
  • From the section Business

Regional take-off

How Asia's aviation industry is soaring

  • 6 February 2018
  • From the section Business

Sky dreamers

Is the future of aviation sky taxis and flying cars?

  • 22 January 2018

Monarch collapse

How are passengers affected?

  • 2 October 2017
  • From the section Business

Happy travelling

What would make your flight more fun?

  • 21 July 2017
  • From the section Business

Airshow highlights

The return of supersonic travel to traffic-beating flying cars

  • 22 June 2017
  • From the section Business

The Longer View: Flights of fancy

Fasten your seatbelts for a short flight across the history of Britain's love affair with air travel.

  • 2 July 2015

Underwater rescue

  • 18 June 2014
  • From the section Business

Difficult take-off

  • 17 July 2014
  • From the section Business

