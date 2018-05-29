Image copyright Getty Images

UK sandwich and coffee chain Pret A Manger is to be sold by its private equity owners Bridgepoint to Luxembourg-based JAB Holdings.

The two firms did not say how much JAB was paying, although one report put the value of the deal at £1.5bn.

Pret A Manger opened in London in 1986, and as well as its strong presence on the UK High Street has expanded into the US, Hong Kong, China and France.

Bridgepoint bought the chain in 2008 for about £350m.

Pret operates 530 stores worldwide, generating group revenues of £879m. Its sale is expected to be completed this summer.

William Jackson, chairman of Pret and managing partner of Bridgepoint, said: "We're proud of what we've achieved over the last 10 years with Pret and its management team."

JAB is the investment vehicle of Germany's wealthy Reimann family.

It has built up the world's second-largest coffee business during the past five years. It controls packaged brands such as Kenco and Douwe Egberts, as well as chains Peet's and Espresso House.

It is also the largest shareholder in beauty firm Coty and owns a controlling stake in luxury goods company Bally.

Last year, it was reported that Philippine fast food chain Jollibee was about to make a bid for Pret, but no offer emerged.