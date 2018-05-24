Where are the richest households in the UK?

Image copyright Getty Images

The sharp differences in household incomes across the UK have been set out in official government statistics.

The average household income, once taxes and benefits are accounted for, was £19,432 per person in 2016.

But in Kensington & Chelsea and Hammersmith & Fulham in west London the average income was more than three times this at £58,816.

In contrast, in Nottingham - which has the lowest household income - the average income was £12,232.

We take a look at the figures in four charts which show the disparity in incomes depending on where people live across the UK.

England ranked top

England had the highest disposable income in the UK in 2016 of £19,878. In contrast, Northern Ireland had the lowest disposable income of £15,719.

England was also the only nation with a disposable income higher than the UK average.

But the strongest growth in incomes in 2016, compared to 2015, was in Scotland where incomes rose by 1.2%.

In contrast, England saw the slowest growth, with average incomes up by just 0.6% in 2016.

London is the richest region

Average disposable income increased in all regions last year apart from in the North East and North West, which fell by 0.6% and 0.2% respectively.

The largest percentage increase was in the East of England at 1.3%, followed by Scotland at 1.2%.

The smallest percentage increase was in the South East at 0.3%, whilst the South West region remained flat.

West London has the highest disposable income

The places with the highest disposable household income in 2016 are still in London and the south East.

The top seven places have remained unchanged since 2015, and the top five areas are all in London.

Despite having the highest disposable income per head, Kensington & Chelsea and Hammersmith & Fulham showed a decline in growth between 2015 and 2016 of 1.3%.

Nottingham has the lowest disposable income

The areas which had the least disposable income in 2016 were all within the north and midland regions of England, except for Derry City and Strabane in Northern Ireland.

Nottingham had the lowest disposable income per head in 2016, at 37.1% below the UK average. This was followed by Blackburn with Darwen and Leicester.