M&S profits slump on store closure costs

Marks and Spencer has suffered a steep drop in annual profits following a costly store closure plan.

Annual pre-tax profits fell by almost two-thirds to £66.8m. Sales of food, clothing and homeware all fell.

On Tuesday the retailer announced that it plans to close 100 shops by 2022, accelerating an overhaul that it says is "vital" for its future.

That reorganisation comes at a steep price though - to pay for it M&S has allocated £321m last year.

Chief executive Steve Rowe told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "There has been a change in customer shopping habits and importantly a shift to online trading.

"I said last year we would expect to have a third of our business online in the next five years. This is about making sure we respond to customers and where they shop in the future."

He added that a rise in business rates had affected the profitability of some stores.

On a positive note, Mr Rowe said that womenswear has gained customers for the first time in seven years.

But despite that gain, sales of clothing and homeware were down by 1.4% last year.

Food performed better, recording sales growth of 3.9%.

Mr Rowe admitted that the company's distribution centre for its online business was not up to standard.

"It is a difficult thing for us at the moment," he said. "It has failed in its customer proposition and that's not good enough at a time when customers want more merchandise delivered quicker."