M&S to close 100 stores by 2022

Marks and Spencer has announced that it will close 100 stores by 2022, accelerating a reorganisation that it says is "vital" for the firm's future.

Of the 100 stores, 21 have already been shut and M&S has now revealed the location of 14 further sites to close.

It is part of a revamp that was started in November 2016.

Under its plan, M&S wants to move a third of its sales online and plans to have fewer, larger clothing and homeware stores in better locations.

"Closing stores isn't easy but it is vital for the future of M&S," said Sacha Berendji, its retail operations director.

He said that where stores have already closed, "encouraging" numbers of consumers were now shopping at nearby stores.

The latest M&S stores affected

Stores closing by end of July 2018

Bayswater

Fleetwood (Outlet store)

Newton Abbot (Outlet store)

Stores closing by early 2019

Clacton

Holloway Road (North London)

Proposed for closure

Darlington

East Kilbride

Falkirk

Kettering

Newmarket

New Mersey Speke

Northampton

Stockton

Walsall

'New retail market'

Retail veteran Archie Norman took over as M&S chairman last year. He said the retailer had been "drifting" and promised to speed up changes.

That has included scaling back ambitions for its Simply Food chain. It had intended to open 40 stores this financial year, but has cut that number to 25.

"M&S is repositioning itself for the new retail world," said Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at stockbrokers Hargreaves Lansdown.

"Having a huge store estate is no longer the powerful retail force that it once was."

The retailer is trying to spur growth after disappointing trading over the Christmas period.

In the three months to 30 December, M&S said like-for-like sales fell at its food business, where sales had been rising, as well as at its clothing and homeware division.

Investors will be looking for evidence of improvement in the company's annual results on Wednesday. Analysts are expecting pre-tax profits of £573m, which would be down from £613m in the previous financial year.

M&S shares were down 2.8% at 291p. They were trading at almost 400p a year ago.

Like other retailers M&S has been hurt by the squeeze on consumers, who have been hit by rising inflation and sluggish wage growth.

The combination of sluggish spending and competition from online retailers has forced some chains to the wall, including Toys R US and Maplin.

Others have been rescued by a company voluntary arrangement (CVA), which allows firms to close stores, renegotiate rents and raise fresh funds.

Last week Mothercare announced it was closing 50 stores under a CVA.