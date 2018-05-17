Business

Man Utd quarterly sales up by 8%

  • 17 May 2018
Manchester United's Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez (L) shakes hands with Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba (R) at the end of the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Huddersfield Town Image copyright Reuters

Manchester United has seen its third quarter revenues rise by 8.1% to £137.5m, from £127.2m a year before.

The Old Trafford club, which plays against Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday, also recorded a small profit for the quarter of £100,000.

Despite defeat by Spain's Sevilla in the Champions League the club has stuck to its revenue targets for the current year, of £575m to £585m.

The club finished second in the Premier League behind rivals Manchester City.

Ed Woodward, executive vice chairman, said: "As another season nears its close, we have achieved our highest number of points and finish since 2012-13 and we look forward to another trip to Wembley.

"We anticipate another successful summer tour in the United States in preparation for the 2018-19 season."

Broadcast revenues were up 26.4% at £39.7m. Commercial revenues were slightly higher, and matchday income was 6% higher at £31.1m.

New deals

Four sponsorship deals were signed during the three months to April including new deals with Chinese insurance firm PingAn and sports nutrition firm Science in Sport.

A deal with South Korean pharmaceuticals company Cho-A-Pharm was renewed, and one with Chinese mattress maker Mlily was extended.

However, total sponsorship revenues for the quarter were down by 0.2% to £41.7m compared with a year before.

Wages for the quarter were £75.1m, an increase of £8.6 million, or 12.9%, "primarily due to player salary uplifts related to participation in the Uefa Champions League".

But other operating expenses for the quarter were £26.3m, a decrease of £4.4m, or 14.3%, reflecting lower home domestic cup gate share costs, reduced travel costs and a reduction in foreign exchange losses.

Net debt at the end of March stood at £301.3m, a decrease of 17.7% over the year.

