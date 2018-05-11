Image copyright BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI

Barclays chief executive Jes Staley has been fined £642,430 by regulators for breaching rules by trying to identify a whistleblower.

The Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority said he failed to "act with due skill, care and diligence" in his response to an anonymous letter received in June 2016.

The FCA and PRA began their probe into Mr Staley's conduct a year ago.

He also faces a financial penalty from the bank itself.

In addition, regulators have told Barclays to report to it every year to explain how it handles whistleblowing.

This includes making senior managers give personal assurances that whistleblowing protocols are being followed properly.

Mark Steward, from the FCA, said: "Given the crucial role of the chief executive, the standard of due skill, care and diligence is more demanding than for other employees.

"Mr Staley breached the standard of care required and expected of a chief executive in a way that risked undermining confidence in Barclays' whistleblowing procedures."

The issue dates back to June 2016, when members of the Barclays board received anonymous letters raising concerns about a senior employee who had been recruited by the bank earlier that year.

The letters, which were treated as whistleblowing, raised concerns of a personal nature about the senior employee, and Mr Staley's knowledge of and role in dealing with those issues at a previous employer.

They also raised questions over the appropriateness of the recruitment process followed by Barclays on this occasion.

Mr Staley asked the bank's internal investigation team to attempt to identify the authors of the letters, which the chief executive thought were an unfair personal attack on the senior employee.

The board of Barclays has already said he may lose a significant chunk of his £1.3m bonus for 2016 - the year in question.

Directors delayed deciding how much Mr Staley would be docked until the investigation was complete and they knew the outcome and the regulatory penalty imposed. That will now be discussed.

The fine amounts to about a tenth of his total compensation. It would have been more than £900,000, but he was given a 30% discount for settling at an early stage.