Npower to raise energy prices by 5.3%

Gas and electricity supplier Npower is raising energy bills by an average of £64 a year for a million customers.

The average 5.3% dual fuel price hike comes into effect on 17 June and follows earlier rises announced last month by its "Big Six" rivals.

British Gas is increasing prices by 5.5% from 29 May, while Scottish Power is raising prices by 5.5% on 1 June.

German-owned Npower blamed increases wholesale energy costs and government policy changes for the rise.

Simon Stacey, managing director, domestic markets at Npower, said: "Announcing this price change today isn't a decision we've taken lightly."

He said the costs energy suppliers are facing - "particularly wholesale and policy costs which are largely outside our control" - have been on the rise for some time "and we need to reflect these in our prices".

'Chunky rise'

The 5.3% average price hike is made up of a 4.4% rise in gas prices and a 6.2% increase in electricity. It will see a typical dual fuel gas and electricity annual bill climb to £1,230.

Mr Stacey pointed out that the price rise would not affect existing customers on a fixed deal, those with a prepayment meter, or customers on the Safeguard tariff.

Stephen Murray, energy expert at MoneySuperMarket, said: "This is a chunky rise from Npower - all we need now is something from SSE and it's a full house from the Big Six.

"Npower says 60% of its customers won't be affected but that still means 40% - or one million people - will."

Mark Todd, co-founder of switching service Energyhelpline, said: "The most expensive standard tariff just got more expensive."

When are energy prices rising?

Some 4.1 million British Gas customers face a 5.5% hike from 29 May, adding an average of £60 to bills. The move was branded as "unjustified" by the government when it was announced.

Scottish Power is increasing prices by 5.5% - or £63 on average - for nearly one million people from 1 June.

EDF has a 2.7% - or £16 - electricity price rise coming into effect on 7 June for 1.2 million customers.

Npower's 5.3% increase - an average of £64 - will hit one million people from 17 June.