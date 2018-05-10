BT announces plans to cut 13,000 jobs

Image copyright BT

Telecoms giant BT is to cut 13,000 jobs over three years as it seeks to slim down its management and back-office roles.

BT said that the job cuts and other measures would help it achieve a cost reduction of £1.5bn.

It added that it would be hiring about 6,000 employees "to support network deployment and customer service".

BT also intends to move its headquarters out of central London to a site yet to be announced.

The company said it was responding to changes in the telecoms market, including "increasing competitive intensity from established companies and new entrants".

"It is critical that BT transforms its operating model to build a lean and agile organisation that delivers sustained improvement in customer experience and productivity," it said.