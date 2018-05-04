Air France-KLM boss quits as staff reject pay deal
4 May 2018
Air France-KLM chief Jean-Marc Janaillac has announced his resignation after French staff at the strike-hit airline rejected a new pay deal.
"I accept the consequences of this vote and will tender my resignation to the boards of Air France and Air France-KLM in coming days," he said.
In a ballot, 55% of the French employees rejected the deal.
Air France-KLM - one of Europe's biggest airlines - has seen a series of strikes in recent weeks.