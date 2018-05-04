Alibaba's sales surge continues

Image copyright Getty Images

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba saw revenues surge by a better-than-expected 61% in the January-to-March quarter.

Revenues hit 61.9bn yuan ($9.7bn; £7.2bn), boosted by steady sales in its core businesses.

The first three months of the year are usually slow for Alibaba, coming after the boost from Singles Day in November.

Alibaba is one of the world's most valuable companies, and its shares nearly doubled in value last year.