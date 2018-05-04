Image copyright Getty Images

Unions representing workers at telecoms and broadcast giant BT have issued statements responding to speculation it is planning to cut 6,500 jobs.

The CWU, which represents largely non-management workers, says it is confident any job losses will have little impact on those it represents.

That suggests it will be BT managers that will be in the firing line.

Their union, Prospect, says it is aware BT may be looking to cut jobs and it will aim to minimise the impact.

BT has not commented on the reports.

It is scheduled to report full-year results next week and currently is also expected to make any plans it has for job cuts at that time.

Prospect national secretary, Philippa Childs said: "Our priorities are to ensure that our members' jobs and livelihoods are protected and with that in mind Prospect's Industrial Relations Committees will expect to be consulted and heavily involved in any staff changes that are being proposed.

"Prospect will be waiting to hear further details from BT next week."

CWU said it welcomed BT's plans to invest and grow in the frontline areas in which its members are mainly employed.

Deputy general secretary telecoms & financial services, Andy Kerr said: "BT has made it clear to us that they plan major investment in both these areas and have already committed to recruit over 3,000 field engineers in the coming year."

BT shares were up more than 1% on Friday.