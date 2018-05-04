Image copyright Reuters

The owner of the Jacques Vert fashion brand, Calvetron, has gone into administration, putting more than 1,400 jobs at risk.

Duff & Phelps have been appointed administrators to Calvetron, which also owned the Dash and Eastex brands.

The firm operated about 300 concessions in UK stores, including Debenhams and House of Fraser.

Duff & Phelps said the company would continue to trade while it looked to see if the business could be sold.

Calvetron employs a total of 1,408 people - 997 in the UK, 155 in Ireland and 256 in Canada.